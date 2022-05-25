Kingdom Council of Ministers wants 8 more conditions to remove 12.5% cuts imposed on St. Maarten for Liquidity support. | SMN NEWS

~ Government will continue to fight for relief.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion announced on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that the Kingdom government has indicated through the State Secretary that the Kingdom wants to impose 8 more conditions in order to remove the 12.5% cuts that were imposed on St. Maarten in 2020 in exchange for liquidity support.

Jacobs said she already sent a letter to the State Secretary on Tuesday and intends to follow up when the State Secretary visits St. Maarten. The Prime Minister reminded us



...



