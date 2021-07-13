Kiwisat signs service level agreement with Postal Services St. Maarten N.V. as the exclusive bill-payment provider on the Southern side. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the management of Kiwisat signed a service level agreement with the management of Postal Services St. Maarten N.V.

PSS N.V. will act as the exclusive bill-payment provider for customers on the Southern side. With this move, customers will be able to pay their monthly subscriptions (incl. applicable taxes) at the Post office as soon as July 15, 2021.

Kiwisat launched its Direct-to-Home (DTH) service with SES at the start of 2018 with the goal of offering the first reliable pay-TV DTH service across the Caribbean, with a broad range of premium content ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38073-kiwisat-signs-service-level-agreement-with-postal-services-st-maarten-n-v-as-the-exclusive-bill-payment-provider-on-the-southern-side.html