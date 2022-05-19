Klass Electronics to award additional prizes in the Justice Sector Essay Contest. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In an effort to introduce secondary school students to the criminal justice sector in St. Maarten, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson has relaunched the second edition of the annual Justice Sector Essay Contest (JSEC). Similar to the first edition which took place in 2021, the second edition of the JSEC aims to encourage students to pursue a career in the criminal justice field. The Management of Klass Electronics learned about the JSEC contest and in alignment with their support for the youth, has offered to collaborate with the Ministry of Justice with the awarding of prizes ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40417-klass-electronics-to-award-additional-prizes-in-the-justice-sector-essay-contest.html