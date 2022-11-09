KPSM cautions residents about St. Maarten Day celebration and jump-up in Simpson Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Causeway Jump-Up will take place across Simpson Bay and Cole Bay. Soggy Dollar is the start and end point of the jump-up that runs from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm.

The Jump-Up route is Soggy Dollar on Airport Road, Causeway Bridge, Union Road, Kruithoff Roundabout, and Welfare Road to Soggy Dollar.

Police officers will be present in large numbers during all St. Maarten Day events. Participants of the Jump-Up and other Sint Maarten day events are urged by police to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner. Police will not be reluctant to ...



