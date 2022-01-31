KPSM continues with controls on Gladiola and Lily Roads. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently in the process of implementing its action plan in the interest of safe traffic.

On January 31, 2022, between 07.00 and 08.00 AM, a control was carried out by the police at the intersection of Lilly road and Gladiola road.

During the course of this action, a total of 13 cars were stopped and controlled and 12 fines were issued.

KPSM will be continuously carrying out these controls, chiefly due to the fact that some road users are not respecting nor obeying the traffic regulations of Sint Maarten. Their ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39582-kpsm-continues-with-controls-on-gladiola-and-lily-roads.html