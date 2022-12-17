Kreative Juices responds to unfortunate incident on Friday. | SMN NEWS

Season's Greetings to all customers, family, friends, and loved ones.

PHILIPSBURG:--- First and foremost, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all customers who have experienced the Kreative Juices meal services over the years.

In our six years of operations, we have always taken pride in providing you with quality, creative and tasty meals, along with exceptional services. These meals are freshly prepared every day by certified chefs, under strict food safety guidelines. Food is always kept and prepared in a safe manner, and also, using correct temperatures and secure food storage and preparation procedures. You can rest ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42039-kreative-juices-responds-to-unfortunate-incident-on-friday.html