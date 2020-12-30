Lady dies in a scooter accident on the Rhine road in Cupe-Coy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A fatal accident involving a scooter on the Rhine road on early Wednesday morning 2020, claimed the life of the lady with the initials M.V.G.

Upon arrival on the scene, the police patrol and ambulance personnel encounter a lady who was lying on the roadside not giving any signs of life.

According to the information gathered, it appeared that the scooter rider who was riding on the Rhine road lost control of her scooter.

As a result of the accident, the victim sadly succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.

The Sint Maarten Police ...



