Lady was found deceased in her apartment on Old Simpson-Bay Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call from the area of Old Simpson-Bay road regarding a female who was found in her condo showing no sign of Life.

Upon arrival on the scene, patrol encountered a female who had passed away in her apartment located on the old Simpson-Bay road.

After an examination conducted by forensic and detective personnel, it appears that the victim was believed to have passed away of natural causes.

No trace of a criminal act was detected on the victim's body.

