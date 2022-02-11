Land purchased for new Nursing Care Facility. | SMN NEWS
The Bottom:--- Delegations of Saba Cares and the Public Entity Saba, including Commissioner of Public Health Rolando Wilson and Head of the Planning Bureau Bobby Zagers, met late January to discuss the purchasing of two plots of land situated in The Bottom for a new Nursing Care Facility.
The land is bought to realize a new nursing care facility for our elderly and vulnerable persons in the community. In 2019, Saba Cares asked the community what would be their dream care facility through a series of meetings with the public, stakeholders, and employees. With the help of housing corporation Woonlinie ...
