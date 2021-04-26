Landfill Opening times adjusted due to King’s Day, Carnival and Labor Day Holidays. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—The Department of Infrastructure from the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby informs adjustment to the opening times of the main and Irma Landfills on Pond Island in connection with the upcoming public holidays.

King’s Day

Please be aware of the change of hours for the Main/Irma Landfill For: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 6:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Regular operational hours will return to normal on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Carnival Day

Please be aware of the change of hours for the Main/Irma Landfill For: Friday, April 30, 2021, 6:00 am ...



