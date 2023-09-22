Landmark research report on Legislative Function in Sint Maarten approved. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs are pleased to announce the approval of the comprehensive research report titled, “Legislative function in Sint Maarten.” This landmark report was given the green light by the Council of Ministers at the end of July.

The research was conducted in collaboration with the Caribbean Centre for Leadership (CCL) and the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, as stipulated in the Country Package. The primary objective of this ambitious project was to conduct a thorough analysis of the legislative function in Sint Maarten. This involved an in-depth examination of the structure, processes, and organization of the legislative function with the aim of assessing whether they contribute sufficiently to the timely and adequate implementation of the legislation required in Sint Maarten.

The report, a culmination of extensive research and analysis, contains a wealth of valuable insights and recommendations to enhance and fortify the legislative function in our beloved nation. The recommendations provided in the report are intended to serve as a guiding light for policymakers, administrators, and stakeholders, as we collectively endeavor to strengthen and improve the legislative process in Sint Maarten.

Importantly, the report underscores the need for external expertise and assistance to facilitate the proposed changes. Recognizing the significance of this, the Ministry of General Affairs is actively exploring avenues for collaboration with external organizations and experts to ensure the successful implementation of these recommendations.

“I firmly believe that the publication of this report represents a significant step toward a more efficient and effective legislative function in Sint Maarten. The transparency and accountability inherent in this endeavor are a testament to our government's unwavering commitment to the betterment of our nation,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.

In the spirit of transparency and accessibility, the “Legislative function in Sint Maarten,” report will be made available to the public on the Government's official website. This will provide citizens, scholars, and stakeholders with the opportunity to engage with the findings and recommendations outlined in the report.

The Prime Minister continued, “The Ministry of General Affairs extends its gratitude to all those involved in the research process, including the Caribbean Centre for Leadership (CCL) and the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, for their dedicated efforts in producing this invaluable report. It also expresses appreciation to the public for their ongoing support and commitment to the progress of Sint Maarten.”

