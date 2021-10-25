Large-scale search conducted at the Prison and House of Detention. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On October 13th, 2021, a cell inspection was carried out at the Pointe Blanche prison and the house of detention by prison staff, in collaboration with KPSM, Customs, the Coast Guard, and the Dutch Marines. Cell searches are common procedures undertaken by prison authorities with a view to maintaining order and security in penitentiaries. These searches can be periodic or result of an identified specific risk. In this case, there were reasonable grounds to believe that illicit items were present in the prison facility upon which a large-scale cell inspection was initiated.

High-tech equipment was used to inspect and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38887-large-scale-search-conducted-at-the-prison-and-house-of-detention.html