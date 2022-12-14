Last COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for 2022 is Thursday. | SMN NEWS

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg will handle its administering of COVID-19 vaccines for 2022 on Thursday, December 15.



The COVID-19 Clinic will resume the administering of vaccines on Thursday, January 12, 2023.



Persons aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster on Thursdays. The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.



Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID). CPS is ...



