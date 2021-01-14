Last request to claim confiscated scooters. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Over the last six months, the police of Sint-Maarten (KPSM) has issued several notices to owners of scooters and other vehicles, which were impounded over the last year to visit the police station and collect these items. After several public requests, very few owners have shown up to retrieve their vehicles.

Through this press release, the Police of Sint-Maarten would again like to request does persons, who may own, any of these vehicles, which are impounded at the police station, to visit the station and collect their property as soon as possible

