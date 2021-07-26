Last week of Mass Vaccination against COVID-19. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) encourages everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to come in this week to one of the administering locations, as it is the last opportunity to come in while the Pfizer vaccine is still available on a walk-in basis.

This week the Belair Community Center will be open from Tuesday to Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park will be open from Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

The VMT also announces that there will be ...



