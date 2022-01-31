Law Enforcement Council investigates prevention and combating of illegal firearms at request of Minister. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Only with a comprehensive, integral approach, can real results be achieved regarding the illegal firearms problem in Sint Maarten. Solely repressive action by justice authorities, in particular the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), does not offer a solution to the current illegal firearms issue. Ministries, institutions, and the community as a whole need to structurally work together to tackle the causes and effects of illegal firearms and the related problems. The social-economic aspects need to be taken into account as well as developing preventive strategies with special attention for youngsters. This is stated in the latest inspection report of ...



