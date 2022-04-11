Lawrence presents fuel relief proposal to COM. “Gets support from COM” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the honorable Roger Lawrence, received the support of the Council of Ministers (COM) on Thursday last week for his initiative to reduce gasoline prices and alleviate some of the financial burdens presently being felt by residents at the pump.



Lawrence's “fuel price relief” proposal includes reducing Government's earnings on the fuel price build-up to reflect pre-COVID-19 amounts. Lawrence said, "Doing this will ensure the Government continues to earn fairly and at the same time bring some economic relief to the people of our Country. “The Ministry of TEATT continues to ...



