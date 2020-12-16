“Lay-bay” project officially completed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI), Honorable Egbert J. Doran, and the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication, Honorable Ludmila de Weever hereby informs the general public of the completion of the “Lay-Bay” project at W.G. Buncamper Road opposite the Vineyard Building in Philipsburg.

The project was initiated to address the limited embarking and disembarking terminals for the safe transport of tourists for tour busses between the cruise ship terminal and Walter J.A. Nisbeth Road. Numerous agencies expressed their concerns, which fostered the collaborative effort between both ministries.

With the ...



