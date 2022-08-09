Le Sommet Foundation & The Haitian Association of St. Maarten Donates back to school supplies. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the weekend, the Le Sommet Foundation in collaboration with the Haitian Association of St. Maarten partnered with the Dr.J foundation to further aid with their back-to-school initiative drive.

Dr.J foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of VSA operates a transitional shelter for individuals affected by hurricane Irma and the covid19 pandemic.

Their goal is to provide support and sustainable pathways for the reintegration of affected persons back into society.

"It is truly an honor to be able to contribute to this back-to-school initiative. We are firm believers in education, and the no child left behind policy.

