Learn How To Take Care OF Your Financial Health & Build Wealth. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- January is generally the month in which many people find themselves with “more months at the end of the money” than any other month. Many have overspent for the Christmas holidays and are left wondering where their next dollar will come from and sometimes find themselves in desperate situations.

Cognizant of this fact, Victorious Living Foundation (VLF), which officially celebrates 20 years this June of empowering, enlightening, reconciling, and transforming lives, has resumed its monthly Health & Wellness Education Series which was launched in March 2021. Usually, VLF’s wellness series focuses on nutrition, physical wellness, or mental health; however ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39503-learn-how-to-take-care-of-your-financial-health-build-wealth.html