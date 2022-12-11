Learning Unlimited Interact Club Holds Induction Ceremony. | SMN NEWS

~Interact Adds New Members to Their Growing Club~



PHILIPSBURG:--- Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Interact Club, held an induction ceremony on December 8th at Learning Unlimited.



The Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Interact Club installed its new Board of Directors and inducted 23 new members by the (acting) President of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, John Caputo. Present for this event were Rotary Advisors to Learning Unlimited, Jeffrey “Dr. Soc” Sochrin, and Melanie Daboul, along with the Learning Unlimited faculty advisors Sarah Beland and Danny Fleming. Past Assistant Governor for Rotary District 7020 James Ferris assisted with pinning new Board Members ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41990-learning-unlimited-interact-club-holds-induction-ceremony.html