Leatherback Sea Turtle Spotted on Simpson Bay during Nesting Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- At the beginning of June, the Nature foundation confirmed the nesting activity of a Leatherback Sea turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) on Simpson Bay Beach. The Foundation received several reports from the public regarding a sea turtle being spotted in the area of Karakter Beach Bar, attempting to nest. Sea turtle nesting season occurs in St. Maarten each year from April to December, with some nesting activity happening outside of these months in recent years.

Female Leatherbacks, like most sea turtles, travel thousands of miles back to the area they hatched from to lay their eggs. They nest every one to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40641-leatherback-sea-turtle-spotted-on-simpson-bay-during-nesting-season.html