Lewis says repairs to athletic track at Raoul Illidge Complex Approved. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Sport Lyndon Lewis is pleased to announce that the much-needed repairs to the athletic track at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex have been approved. Repair work will be executed by GCC Sport Services, with a budget allocation of Naf 1,347,657.

"This project follows the successful completion of repairs to the sports field, and now our focus shifts to the athletic track, which is currently in a state of severe disrepair. The condition of the track has deteriorated to the point where it poses a significant risk to anyone attempting to use it, making these repairs an urgent priority," the Minister said.

Lewis emphasized the critical importance of this project, stating, "Providing our athletes and other track enthusiast with a safe and high-quality training environment is paramount. The current condition of the track is not only unacceptable but also dangerous. Our athletes deserve the best facilities to hone their skills, and the community deserves a sports complex that it can be proud of."

The repairs will include resurfacing the track, addressing any structural issues, and ensuring that it meets acceptable standards for athletic performance and safety. GCC Sport Services, known for their expertise in sports facility renovations, will oversee the project to ensure that it is completed to the highest standards.

GCC Sport Surfaces, situated in The Netherlands, is a specialist in the construction, renovation and maintenance of sports facilities.

The current state of the intensively used football field at Raoul Illidge Sports Complex has negatively affected the user experience and safety of its users. Unfortunately, funds were not available for the high cost attached to the much-needed repairs. The Department of Sport prepared the necessary substantiation for capital investments to be able to cover the cost attached to two prioritized repair projects; the football field (ANG 885.626.00) and the athletics track (Naf. 1,347,657.40) at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex.

