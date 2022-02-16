Lions club held its first raffle. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Sunday, February 13th the St. Maarten Lions Club held its first of two raffles leading up to the Grand Fathers Day Car Raffle. Ms. Anuska Brown was the lucky winner of a weekend stay for two at the Divi Little Bay Beach Resort in St. Maarten. The raffle was held on Facebook Live from the Lion’s Den in Sucker garden. The drawing was carried live on the Lions Club Facebook Page and supervised by Government inspectors. The Valentine’s day draw was a warm-up to The upcoming Lions Club Father’s day raffle which will be held on June 19th, ...



