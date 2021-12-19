Lions Club organizes Thanksgiving Day Painting and Video Essay Contest at White and Yellow across Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Lions Club celebrated Thanksgiving Day with 30 seniors at the White and Yellow Cross Foundation.

The enthusiastic seniors were given the choice of participating in a Painting Contest or a Video Essay Contest.

The Thanksgiving mood of the day was captured in the vibrant expressions of art and the Seniors took pleasure in displaying their work before the judges.

Likewise, the Seniors who opted for the Video Essay Contest, talked about their life experiences and stressed the importance of being thankful for life and its many blessings.

