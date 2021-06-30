Liquidity Support is Actually Liquidity Debt. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— COHO is an initiative by the Dutch State that is in contravention to Article 73 of the UN Charter. COHO comes with liquidity support but in actuality, it should be referred to as liquidity debt. These loans are actually placing Aruba, Curacao, and St. Maarten in debt. Under Article 73, the Dutch State has an obligation to ensure our “political, economic, social, and educational advancement, (our) just treatment, and (our) protection against abuses…” Placing the islands in debt is not just treatment nor is it protection from abuse. Incurring more debt is directly opposed to our economic advancement. The ...



