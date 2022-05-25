Live drill held at the A.C Wathey cruise facilities on Wednesday morning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, a live drill was held at the A.C. Wathey Cruise Facilities involving several government entities.

During this exercise, a live scenario was played out in which a vessel transporting illegal drugs was stopped by the coast guard and taken to shore for inspection. Later in the scenario, the vessel caught fire and several members of the crew sustained injuries.

During the drill, the police, fire department, ambulance, coastguard, and other partners had to perform their tasks within the scenario.

The police of Sint-Maarten wish to thank the coordinators of this drill for the ...



...



