Livestream funeral service Acting Governor Reynold A. Groeneveldt. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- For all those who are unable to attend the funeral service of Acting Governor Reynold A. Groeneveldt in person, a livestream of the funeral service will be available. The celebration of his life will be held on Monday, June 6th at the Philipsburg Methodist Church. Viewings will be held from 09.00 am to 10.45 am. The service commences at 11.00 am. Followed by the interment at the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Cemetery in Philipsburg.

The live streaming will take place during the viewing and service inside the Philipsburg Methodist Church.



...



