Local Activist Jean Barry Hodge victim of hit and run. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Hit and Run victim that was found dead during the early morning hours on Sunday, November 20th, 2022 has been identified as Social Activist Jean Barry Hodge.

Police issued a call asking the community to identify the dead man on Sunday while the suspected driver has been arrested.

On Tuesday a female who is close to Hodge was checking all medical institutions on the island to see if Hodge was admitted, through her search she was led to the Philipsburg Police Station where she assisted in identifying the victim.

