Local Islander Leads Caribbean Toastmasters Clubs to Highest Award | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Local islander Distinguished Toastmaster Brenda Maynard has led the Toastmasters’ Clubs of the Caribbean to achieve the highest award recognized by Toastmasters International – Smedley Distinguished. This is the first time in history that District 81 – Caribbean Toastmasters has achieved this status.

DD Maynard ran her year under the theme, “Breaking Barriers Now and Beyond.” Her leadership truly reflected that goal and has placed an unforgettable very fluffy feather in the Caribbean’s Toastmaster’s cap. District Director Maynard applauds Toastmasters International for structuring and developing her leadership skills. She was able to apply these tools and methods in ...



