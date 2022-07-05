Long-spined sea urchins: not trouble but in trouble. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Since February 2022 there have been reports of Long-spined sea urchins (Diadema) die-off from a number of islands in the Caribbean, including St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Saba, and Curaçao. Marine Protected Area authorities within the Dutch Caribbean region are concerned these events could be echoing the massive die-off of sea urchins that occurred in the 1980s which almost completely wiped out the Caribbean long-spined sea urchin populations. A new edition of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) free digital newsletter Bionews draws attention to the current state of the die-off, what is being done to restore these populations ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40802-long-spined-sea-urchins-not-trouble-but-in-trouble.html