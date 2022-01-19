Louise Rombley passes on at 70, lovingly missed by her family. | SMN NEWS

COLE BAY:--- Julia Louise Rombley died on January 13, 2022, at St. Maarten Medical Center. She was 70.

Louise, as she was better known, leaves her children, Angelo Rombley (USA) and Andrew Rombley (St. Martin); daughter-in-law Morgan Rombley; and granddaughter Isabella Rombley.

Louise is survived by 11 of her 13 brothers and sisters, and a host of nieces and nephews; extended family, and friends.

Born in Charleston, Nevis, on August 30, 1951, Louise was the 12th child of 11 daughters and three sons of the late Reynold and Francis Halbert, both farmers. Louise was related to the Halbert, Rombley, Hodge, ...



...



