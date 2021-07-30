“Love & Inspiration with Roy Cotton Jr.” Returns to Airwaves This Sunday August 1st. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Devoted listeners and the general public who have been anticipating the return of the sensational and inspiring live Sunday afternoon show, Love & Inspiration with Roy Cotton Jr. may tune in this Sunday, August 1st from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm on The Voice of Sint Maarten PJD3 102.7FM.

Roy Cotton Jr. the host of Love & Inspiration, states, “I would like to thank all my listeners and well-wishers for all their support and commitment towards my radio show, Love & Inspiration since its premiere in August 2011 on Youth Radio 92.5FM on Sint Maarten.

Love and Inspiration aired ...



