LU Class of 2022 builds on school’s reputation of prestigious acceptances. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- "Terricifc, a warm, kind-hearted bunch of kids" is how the senior students of the Learning Unlimited Preparatory School (LUPS or LU) were described on Monday as they built on the school's exceptional reputation of having its students accepted to some of the most prestigious colleges and universities around the world. Dean of Academics & Educational Counselor Mark Beland expressed how proud the school's management and faculty are of this committed group of students.

The much lauded "LU Education" delivered once again as the 20 students of the Class of 2022 persevered while earning $1,253,800 million in scholarships, and put ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40464-lu-class-of-2022-builds-on-school-s-reputation-of-prestigious-acceptances.html