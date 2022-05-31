LU Students donate to Mental Health Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Griffins and Student Government of Learning Unlimited Preparatory School were active again recently with their community in mind.

Every year, the two groups organize various fundraising events with the sole purpose of giving back to the community. In December 2021, they had a Food and Toy Drive and donated the items throughout the community.

At the end of the school year, the students select an organization to assist with their collected funds. This year is no exception. Under the leadership of Siddhant Vaswani, the LUPS President of Student Government, the students chose the St Maarten Mental Health Foundation ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40521-lu-students-donate-to-mental-health-foundation.html