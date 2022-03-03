Made Here Market on SMILE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As part of the St Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE), a special “Made Here Market” display will take place for those products manufactured within the Northeastern Caribbean.

Many island made consumer products are still relatively unknown to a wider audience. While others have broken through internationally. In small island states, it is important to diversify, and therefore, we have set aside the special marketplace to highlight those creating jobs and industry through local manufacturing of quality locally made products.

SMILE organizers The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) and the 360* of Innovation Foundation offer ...



...



