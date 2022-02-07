Major Crimes Unit seeks info on Zozo Moran Drive shooting. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Major Crimes Unit of the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM seeks information from the public about the Zozo Moran Drive fatal shooting of Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating this very serious crime. Several people have been interviewed about events that may have preceded the crime. This has given rise to several leads regarding the shooting incident, based on this, the detectives call on anyone with information about the victim with initials H.G.d-J and/or the crime to come forward to police.

The call for information goes out also to any additional ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39632-major-crimes-unit-seeks-info-on-zozo-moran-drive-shooting.html