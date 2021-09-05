Major Hurricane Larry being Closely Monitored by ODM. Residents advised to Remain Vigilant this Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson, said on Saturday that the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is closely monitoring major Hurricane Larry several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) on Saturday said Larry does not pose a direct threat to the country.

Seas are expected to deteriorate from Sunday night as long period swells from Hurricane Larry begin affecting local waters. The strongest wave action will be along the eastern and northern coasts. A high surf advisory will be issued on Sunday. Small craft operators and ...



