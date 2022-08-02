Majority of Mutual Arrangements Detention in Kingdom largely fulfil their purpose. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- The execution of three of the four Mutual Arrangements Detention (“Onderlinge Regelingen Detentie” (ORDs)) agreed upon by the countries of the Kingdom largely fulfills the purpose for which they were made, is the conclusion of the Law Enforcement Council (the Council) in its recent evaluation inspection.

ORDs 1, 2, and 3 largely fulfill their purpose, but an important number of conditions of ORD4 are insufficiently implemented. ORD1 and 2 offer the countries the possibility to request each other to temporarily house a detainee, for example for reasons of lack of capacity, safety or health. ORD3 offers the countries the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40991-majority-of-mutual-arrangements-detention-in-kingdom-largely-fulfil-their-purpose.html