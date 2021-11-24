Makana ferry service to Saba, Statia starts Dec. 1 | SMN NEWS

SABA/STATIA:--- The new Makana ferry service starts on December 1, 2021, with the inaugural run to Saba and St. Eustatius scheduled for this Sunday, November 28, the Public Entities Saba and St. Eustatius announced on Wednesday, November 24.

The ferry service between St. Maarten, St. Eustatius, and Saba will be carried out by the company Blues and Blues Ltd from Anguilla with a comfortable high-speed 72-foot catamaran adjusted to a 150-seat capacity. The operation will begin on December 1, with an adjusted schedule during the first few days due to the Saba Day festivities. On December 3, Saba Day, people ...



