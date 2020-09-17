Make-over for TV-15 Logo and IPTV Brochure. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— A new-look Triple Play brochure complete with a new TV15 logo and new channel placement have been produced by TelEm Groups IPTV provider, TelTV.

With the new brochure comes a host of new Fiber Triple Play packages from an 8MB “Convenience” offer to a super-efficient 50MB “Ultimate” plan. In between are several other plans offering 15MB, 20MB, 30MB, and 45MB to suit each customer’s need for bandwidth and budget.

The new brochure also includes in its new look, a numbered listing of channels that can be used in coordination with TelTV’s Electronic Program Guide (EPG) for planned viewing.

TelTV is also

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35719-make-over-for-tv-15-logo-and-iptv-brochure.html