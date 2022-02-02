Making a diversified economy in the Caribbean flourish. | SMN NEWS

by Cdr. Bud Slabbaert

Two simple questions are right off the bat. Does the country consume more than it produces? Does the country import more than it exports? The answer to those questions will show that there is an imbalance. And the third question that automatically follows is: ‘where do we go from here?’ There is a just as simple answer for that: ‘diversify the economy and the country will flourish’.

That is where the dilemma begins. Actually, the problem itself is not diversification. It is the many opinions that try to shoot so many holes in whatever is ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39603-making-a-diversified-economy-in-the-caribbean-flourish.html