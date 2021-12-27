Male Teen Missing. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, December 27th, 2021 a report of “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the grandmother of Jurmain Ishmael Jozef DAMENIE born in Suriname on the 8th 0f January 2008.

Jurmain was last seen a few days ago by his grandmother and left the house after having an argument with her. He left and has not returned home since, nor contacted his grandmother or any other family member.

Jurmain is a slim build, dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair and is 13 years old but will be 14 in the next few days. ...



