Male victim died of drowning in swimming pool. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, October 17, 2021, around 05:00 pm, Central Dispatch received several calls concerning a male who had allegedly drowned in a swimming pool on Sugar Hill road. Several police patrols and paramedics were directed to the scene. At the location, it emerged that several persons had already pulled the victim out of the pool and were administering first aid. Shortly after the paramedics appeared on the scene and continued giving the victim Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but could not revive the victim. It was later determined that the victim had died supposedly of drowning He was later brought over ...

...



