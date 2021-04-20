Male victim encountered with gun shots wound in his car in Dutch Quarter | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday evening March 20th approximately 06.50 pm, the dispatch center received several calls concerning a male victim who was found in a vehicle in Dutch Quarter suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

At the location, the patrols encountered a male victim sitting in his car who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victims were quickly stabilized on the scene by the paramedics and rushed to the Sint. Maarten Medical Center in critical condition.

So far the police have no clear picture of what had taken place. The forensic department is still collecting evidence in ...



