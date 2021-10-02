Man arrested for destroying brother’s car. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday afternoon, September 29, 2021, at approximately 1:30 pm, Police Central Dispatch received a call about a family disturbance in The-Keys in Sucker Garden. At the scene, officers encountered a heated argument between two men who later proved to be brothers.

Officers attempted to mediate between the two brothers. However, one with the initials V.J.G. was unreasonable. It also emerged that moments earlier he had smashed the windshield of his brother's car. He was arrested and taken to the police station. The investigation continues.

