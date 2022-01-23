Man found dead in apartment on Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday morning around 8:00 am, Police Central Dispatch received a call that a young man had been found dead in his apartment on Zozo-Moran Drive in Cole Bay.

Police and ambulance were directed to the location. At the scene, they discovered a man lying on the ground with no signs of life.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had lost his life after having been fatally shot several times by unknown suspect(s).

The body of the victim with the initials H. G.d-J was confiscated pending further investigation.

Detectives request anyone with information about this incident to contact ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39525-man-found-dead-in-apartment-on-saturday.html