Man found dead in maintenance room. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A man was found dead on Wednesday, February 2, in a small maintenance room in Simpson Bay. Authorities have determined that the death was due to natural causes. The remains were transported to the funeral home.

Police Central Dispatch received a call around 9:00 pm about a man showing no signs of life. Patrol officers and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the location.



The lifeless body was found in a seated position in a small maintenance room located far below the building. The body was transported outside from the room by firefighters.

A doctor, who was called to ...



