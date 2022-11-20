Man found Dead on Sucker Garden Road, Victim died as result of hit and run. Suspect Arrested. | SMN NEWS

~ Community asked to identify the victim. ~

PHILIPSBURG: --- On Sunday morning police were called to Sucker Garden Road where the body of a man was found around 05:00 am.

Police said in a bulletin that while at the location officers encounter a male victim who had already passed away close to crossing Arch Road.

Police later found the vehicle hit that was involved in a hit-and-run. Later on, Sunday the suspect that was driving the vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run was also arrested.

Police said so far, the victim of the latest road fatality has not ...



