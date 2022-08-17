Man shot dead on Sister Modesta Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- One man is dead after he was shot in his torso by an unknown shooter on Sister Modesta Road Wednesday afternoon

Around 2:20 pm, Police Central Control Room received multiple reports of a shooting that had occurred in Simpson Bay. Several patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police were informed that the victim had passed away shortly after from his wound.

The reason for the shooting is not yet clear. The suspect (s) are not yet known.

Patrol officers searched the neighborhood ...



